Man hands himself over to police for death of boy shot in head during gang crossfire

A second arrest had been made in connection with the death of Nahemiah Claassen, 10, who was shot in the head when he was caught in the crossfire during a gang shooting on the Cape Flats on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, the 28-year-old man handed himself over to police.

Once charged, he will appear in court on a murder charge. Another person, aged 22, is scheduled to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in connection with the incident on Wednesday.

Claassen, a Grade 6 pupil at Parkwood Primary School, was rushed to Red Cross Children's Hospital.

Community worker and activist Rashaad Allen told African News Agency that the incident occurred when a member of the Mongrels gang wanted to shoot a member of the Six Bob gang.

"As the shooting was happening, everyone was running for cover. The Six Bob was standing about a metre-and-a-half behind a [street light] pole.

"Nahemiah was also running home but was shot in his head a metre from his home," Allen reportedly said.

Compiled by Riaan Grobler

