1h ago

add bookmark

Man in court after allegedly setting ex-lover's home alight, killing boy, 5

Jeanette Chabalala
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man is accused of setting a former lover's home alight and killing a five-year-old child in the process.
A man is accused of setting a former lover's home alight and killing a five-year-old child in the process.
Caspar Benson

A Gauteng man who allegedly didn't want to accept that the relationship with his former lover was over is accused of setting her home alight and killing a five-year-old child in the process.

Daniel Tebogo Maphopho is currently on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, facing arson, murder, and attempted murder charges.

According to the indictment, Maphopho and his then girlfriend Matsidiso Lebotse's relationship had ended "acrimoniously".

The State alleges that on the evening of 17 November 2020, he instructed his ex-girlfriend to come with him to his home.

However, when she refused, he allegedly assaulted her and stabbed her with a knife.  

READ | Man accused of setting girlfriend alight chooses custody over bail

"He was chased away by a male, and he left the scene." 

Three days later, when Lebotse and her family were sleeping at Plot 61, Vleiko, Randforntein, Maphopho allegedly screamed from outside the Lebotse's home, saying he was there to "fetch" her, claiming that she was his wife. 

"Her mother told the accused [Maphopho] to leave them alone and come back the following day. The accused then set fire to the house they were in by pouring an accelerant under the door of the house and setting it alight."

While Lebotse and other family members managed to escape, Neo, who was five-years-old at the time died from burn wounds.

Maphoho was expected back in court on Tuesday.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimecourt
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 903 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
78% - 5715 votes
I don't know
9% - 670 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.12
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.11
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,878.82
+0.4%
Silver
23.80
-0.2%
Palladium
2,353.00
-0.7%
Platinum
1,031.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
96.48
+2.1%
Top 40
69,131
0.0%
All Share
75,765
0.0%
Resource 10
78,333
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,419
0.0%
Financial 15
15,786
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo