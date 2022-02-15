Man in court after allegedly setting ex-lover's home alight, killing boy, 5

A Gauteng man who allegedly didn't want to accept that the relationship with his former lover was over is accused of setting her home alight and killing a five-year-old child in the process.

Daniel Tebogo Maphopho is currently on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, facing arson, murder, and attempted murder charges.



According to the indictment, Maphopho and his then girlfriend Matsidiso Lebotse's relationship had ended "acrimoniously".

The State alleges that on the evening of 17 November 2020, he instructed his ex-girlfriend to come with him to his home.

However, when she refused, he allegedly assaulted her and stabbed her with a knife.

"He was chased away by a male, and he left the scene."

Three days later, when Lebotse and her family were sleeping at Plot 61, Vleiko, Randforntein, Maphopho allegedly screamed from outside the Lebotse's home, saying he was there to "fetch" her, claiming that she was his wife.

"Her mother told the accused [Maphopho] to leave them alone and come back the following day. The accused then set fire to the house they were in by pouring an accelerant under the door of the house and setting it alight."

While Lebotse and other family members managed to escape, Neo, who was five-years-old at the time died from burn wounds.

Maphoho was expected back in court on Tuesday.