Man in court for alleged murder of KZN taxi boss

A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday for the alleged murder of a KwaZulu-Natal taxi association chairperson.

Dan Mdabe, 41, was shot and killed in Intake Road in Mariannhill on 23 April.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the attackers fled the scene in a getaway vehicle after the incident.

Mdabe sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene. A case of murder was registered at Mariannhill police station for further investigation.

The Provincial Taxi Task Team conducted an operation in Folweni following investigations into the suspects involved in the murder.

The suspect was subsequently arrested on 30 July. He was also found in illegal possession of 35 rounds of ammunition.

He has been charged with murder and the illegal possession of ammunition.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the arrest.