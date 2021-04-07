1h ago

add bookmark

Man in court for allegedly killing 15-year-old and burying her body

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has been charged with murder.
A man has been charged with murder.
iStock
  • A 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of his 15-year-old "girlfriend" has appeared in court.
  • Thando Bhayibhile is charged with the murder of Yonela Nonkeneza.
  • Angry community members protested outside the court and called for Bhayibhile to be denied bail.

A 38-year-old Eastern Cape man who was arrested for the murder of his 15-year-old "girlfriend" briefly appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Thando Bhayibhile is accused of the murder of Yonela Nonkeneza. 

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the case was postponed to 8 April.

Nonkeneza's body was exhumed on 31 March from a grave that was dug under the accused's bed in Qawukeni Village, outside Qonce.  

READ | George Floyd: Jury shown graphic footage of alleged murder

The discovery of the body brought to an end a three-day search for the teen, who had gone missing on 28 March. 

Hours later, local police arrested Bhayibhile near Lower Mthombe.

On Monday, angry residents from Qawukeni protested outside the court against Bhayibhile's release on bail.

Ngqushwa Local Municipality Ward 3 councillor, Bulela Ntabeni, was among the protesters.

Ntabeni said: "We went to the court as men to support women to say: 'Not in our name.' We condemn gender-based violence. This incident had horrified the community, so we want to send a message to the magistrate, which is no bail. The community cannot live with someone like that amongst us. He belongs in prison."

Quarrel

Nonkeneza's sister, Nontombazana Sofolo, claimed Bhayibhile and Nonkeneza were involved in a romantic relationship. She claimed prior to the incident, the two had a quarrel over Bhayibhile's missing R500 and Bhayibhile accused Nonkeneza of stealing the money. Sofolo said that when she heard about the money conflict, she intervened and begged him not to harm Nonkeneza, promising to pay him back in instalments on her behalf.

The sister added that she hoped the discovery of Nonkeneza's body would bring the family closure.

She said that when Yonela started dating Bhayibhile, she barely stayed at home.

A respected leader in Qawukeni, Freeman Gqatso, previously told News24 that said Bhayibhile was a well-known criminal who spent more time in prison than he did outside of prison.

He said Nonkeneza had been warned to stay away from him.

The incident sent shockwaves across the Eastern Cape and sparked widespread condemnation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capecourtscrime
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5891 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1712 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7121 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.51
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.01
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.28
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.08
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.0)
Gold
1,740.22
(-0.2)
Silver
25.16
(+0.0)
Platinum
1,230.26
(-0.9)
Brent Crude
62.74
(+1.0)
Palladium
2,625.50
(-2.3)
All Share
67,246
(-1.2)
Top 40
61,502
(-1.4)
Financial 15
12,181
(-0.7)
Industrial 25
87,668
(-2.5)
Resource 10
68,470
(-0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo