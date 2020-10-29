1h ago

Man in court for allegedly raping mental health patient before setting her alight

Riaan Grobler
A man will appear in court for allegedly raping a mental health patient.
A man will appear in court for allegedly raping a mental health patient.
A man who allegedly raped and then set alight a 31-year-old female mental health patient at Boschfontein near Schoemansdal in Mpumalanga is expected to make his second court appearance in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The incident allegedly occurred on 18 October and the 28-year-old man was arrested on 22 October, said police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli. The man appeared in court the next day and was remanded in custody.

Mdhluli said, according to the report, the woman was asleep with her younger sister when she was woken up by her neighbour, who was knocking at their door.

READ | Father and boyfriend of Limpopo girl, 15, arrested for rape, statutory rape

"As she opened the door, the man is [alleged] to have violently grabbed her and dragged her out of the house and raped her at his place of residence. The man then allegedly set her alight and, when she was in flames, he [tried] to [put out] the flames using a cloth. Subsequent to the case being opened, police added to the rape case a charge of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm," he said.

Mdhluli said rumours that the police had withdrawn charges against the man were untrue.

