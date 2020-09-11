11m ago

Man in court for hit on senior Hawks officer

Riaan Grobler
Lieutenant Colonel Leroy Bruwer was killed while on his way to work in Mbombela.
Lieutenant Colonel Leroy Bruwer was killed while on his way to work in Mbombela.
A man appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the assassination of Hawks officer Lieutenant Colonel Leroy Bruwer in March this year. 

Bruwer, 49, was shot dead while travelling to work in Mbombela. His car was riddled with bullets, believed to have been fired from an automatic weapon.

Bruwer, a decorated officer, was the lead investigator in numerous high-profile cases in Mpumalanga.

He was killed while on his way to work, along the R36 road between Mbombela and Sabie on 17 March. 

He was attached to the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime, Wildlife-Trafficking Investigation team in Mpumalanga. 

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Sinovuyo Salela, 28, is in custody following his brief appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court.

Salela was arrested on 19 June after he handed himself over to police on 7 April and allegedly admitted to involvement in the murder.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Salela made several court appearances in an attempt to get bail, which investigators have vigorously opposed.

The case has been postponed to 22 September for a bail judgment.

