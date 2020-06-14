1h ago

Man in critical condition after getting pinned between two vehicles

Vanessa Banton
A man was critically injured when two vehicles collided as he crossed the road.
A man was critically injured when two vehicles collided as he crossed the road.
ER24
  • A Johannesburg man is being treated at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after he got pinned between a truck and a car. 
  • The car's bumper had to be removed, so that the man could be freed.
  • Eyewitnesses said he was crossing the road when the two vehicles collided. 

A Johannesburg man is in a critical condition after he got pinned between a car and a truck that had collided on Saturday evening. 

"Bystanders explained that the man was crossing the road when one of the vehicles crashed into the other with the man in the middle," ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement. 

When paramedics arrived on the scene, the 38-year-old man was still pinned between the two vehicles.

"The light motor vehicle's bumper had to be removed to free the man. Upon assessment, paramedics found that the man sustained several critical injuries. He was stabilised on the scene and rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further care," Vermaak said. 

Local authorities were on the scene and the circumstances surrounding the accident will be investigated. 


