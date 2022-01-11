26m ago

Man in critical condition after sustaining more than 100 bee stings in Joburg

accreditation
Compiled by Canny Maphanga
EMER-G-MED responded to an incident in the Cosmo City area of Johannesburg where one man was stung over 100 times by bees.
PHOTO: EMER-G-MED

Two men were injured, one of them critically, after sustaining multiple bee stings in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

The men, aged 30 and 35, were attacked by a swarm of bees in the Cosmo City area.

Emer-G-Med said their paramedics responded to the scene and found that one man had suffered more than 100 stings. He was in a critical condition.

The private ambulance service said in a statement on Monday:

Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

The second man suffered approximately 10 stings and was treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to the hospital.

According to paramedics, reports from the scene indicated that the first man had been attacked by bees while walking past a hive, and the second man then ran to his aid.

