Man in critical condition following Krugersdorp shooting

A man believed to be in his 40s was seriously wounded in a shooting in West Village, Krugersdorp in Gauteng on Friday.

According to Arrive Alive, paramedics arrived at the scene at around 14:30 to find the man, believed to be 46-years-old, lying in the parking bay surrounded by bystanders.

On assessment, paramedics found that he had been shot in the lower back and was in a critical condition.

He was rushed to hospital after being treated at the scene.

Arrive Alive said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not yet known and that police had been on the scene investigating.