Man injured following gas cylinder explosion in Kempton Park

Iavan Pijoos
One person has been killed and another injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a Kempton Park factory.
Nhlanhla Khomola

A man was injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a factory in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, on Friday, emergency services have said.

EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said the 48kg cylinder exploded at the factory in Chloorkop at around 10:55.

"We had one casualty who sustained minor injuries to his left leg, and he was taken to hospital."

Ntladi added the cause of the explosion had not been determined.

There were two other explosions in Gauteng this week, both resulting in deaths.

On Thursday afternoon, a man died, and two others were injured in a suspected illegal mining explosion in Bram Fischerville.

READ | Gas, a spark and a confined space could have created the Joburg CBD blast

City of Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the explosion was caused by dynamite connected to a vehicle battery.

Family at the scene identified the victim as Reason Dube.

Onlookers gathered outside his rented home, as forensic pathology officials retrieved his body on Thursday evening.

On Wednesday night, an explosion rocked the Johannesburg CBD, which caused a sinkhole and left one man dead.

The blast also injured more than 40 people and damaged 37 vehicles.

City manager Floyd Brink said the explosion was set off after methane, natural gas, and gas from a commercial gas line mixed in the stormwater system.



