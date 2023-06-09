Man jailed for life for murdering his partner in the presence of 4-year-old child

A 25-year-old North West man has been sentenced to a life term in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing his partner.

Kamogelo Molorwe stabbed his Busisiwe Jaki, a teacher, on 30 June last year in Mogwase.

He killed her in the presence of her 4-year-old child.

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his partner, a North West teacher, in the presence of her 4-year-old child.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said Kamogelo Molorwe stabbed 34-year-old Busisiwe Jaki to death on 30 June last year after they had an argument.

"The incident occurred in the victim's rented room in Unit 4, Mogwase," Myburgh said.

The school principal became worried when Jaki didn't show up for school and went to her home.

"She found her in a pool of blood in her room," Myburgh added.

Molorwe was traced and arrested the same day.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He pleaded guilty to the crime and during aggravation of his sentence, State advocate Jessica Molefe argued that he had deprived Jaki's children of their right to their mother.

Molefe said:

The accused's actions were devoid of mercy such that his actions against the deceased were perpetuated while a 4-year-old was in the house. Such a child still harbours vivid memories of the mother whose life was cut short at the hands of the accused.

North West police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, said he hoped the sentence would convey that crime, including gender-based violence and femicide, would not be tolerated.



