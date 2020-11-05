Man jailed for rape of teen he threatened with toy gun

Two men in Limpopo were sentenced for rape in two separate matters on Thursday.

Mpho Mokgweng received 10 years for the rape of a 17-year-old who he threatened with a toy gun.

Charles Mathibela received 35 years for the rape and murder of a 45-year-old woman.

A Limpopo man has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the rape of a teen he threatened with a toy gun.

Mpho Mokgweng, 24, appeared in the Thabazimbi Regional Court on Thursday for sentencing. He was arrested after he threatened a 17-year-old girl with a toy gun in April last year and then raped her.

"The accused threatened a 17-year-old girl with a toy gun and forced her to the nearby bushes where he raped her. The victim was attending a church service at Matlekereng Informal settlement when she was attacked," said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Mokgweng was also sentenced to five years imprisonment for robbery in a separate matter. He had also been declared unfit to carry a firearm.

Meanwhile, also in the province, at the Polokwane High Court, a 20-year-old was sentenced to 35 years for the rape and murder of a woman in 2019.

Charles Mathibela was visiting his stepdad in July last year when he attacked and raped a 45-year-old woman who lived in the same property. At the time of the incident, Mathibela and the victim were the only ones at the compound.

"He overpowered her and slammed her against the concrete floor until she lost consciousness. He dragged her inside her own house, stabbed her with a knife and raped her. The accused, afterwards, took the victim's cellphone, locked her inside the house and fled the scene," said Ngoepe.

The woman's body was discovered by her daughter the next day and Mathibela was subsequently arrested.

He also received a 15 year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances and five years for housebreaking with intent to rape.