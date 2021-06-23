1h ago

Man jailed for trying to smuggle almost R2m to Dubai in his luggage

Nicole McCain
  • A man has been found guilty of trying to smuggle about R2 million out of the country.
  • The 23-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in jail.
  • The money, which was destined for Dubai, was hidden in his luggage.

The Cape Town Regional Court has sentenced a man to six years in jail after he attempted to smuggle almost R2 million out of the country.

Muhammad Zakariyya Sheik Aboo, 23, was arrested at Cape Town International Airport on 11 May 2018 while trying to board a flight to Dubai, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said in a statement.

Customs officials searched his luggage and found $156 850 (about R2 million), hidden in envelopes that were in luggage he had booked in.

He did not have the required permission from Treasury for the amount of money he had, Ntabazalila said.

Following an investigation by customs officials at the airport and the South African Reserve Bank, Aboo was charged with unlawfully taking foreign currency out of the country.

"He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years' imprisonment with four years suspended for five years on condition that the accused is not found guilty of the contravention of Regulation 3(1)(a) of the Exchange Control Regulations," the spokesperson said.

According to Ntabazalila, State advocate Margot Jacobs told the court that illicit money flowing out of the country was a major problem that had a huge impact on the country's economy.

"When foreign currency is illicitly transferred out of South Africa, the economy suffers and impacts negatively on growth and ultimately job creation. The offence is serious in the sense that it depletes South Africa's foreign reserves which impacts our ability to continue trade and financial transactions with other countries," Jacobs argued.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a forfeiture order for the money and it was paid into SARS' bank account.

