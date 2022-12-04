Man killed, 7 injured in Cape Town shooting

A man was killed and seven others injured in a shooting in Manenberg, Cape Town.

Western Cape police are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.

During the week, three people were killed and three others injured in the area.

A 21-year-old man was shot dead while seven others were seriously wounded in Audrey Court, Manenberg on Saturday night.



Three men aged between 25 and 31, a 25-year-old woman and three youths between 16 and 18 years of age were shot and wounded.

The group were apparently socialising in the parking area, when unknown assailants in a motor vehicle drove past and started shooting at them.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said medical services declared a man dead when they arrived on the scene.

"The other victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment. The motive for the attack is yet to be established [and] suspects are yet to be arrested."

READ | Three dead, three wounded in Cape Town gang shootings

Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting may be gang related.

Cases of murder and attempted murder were registered for investigation, Twigg said.

The latest shooting attack comes after three people were killed and three others wounded in gang-shootings in the area earlier in the week.

At 14:00 on Wednesday, a shoot-out between gangs erupted in front of the Manenberg police station in Duinefontein Road.

"The shooting led the conflict into another gang's turf. This has now led to retaliation by other gangs in the area," Twigg said at the time.

A 21-year-old man was shot dead in Peta Court, while two others, aged 19 and 25, were injured.

Shortly afterwards, police were called to a property in Renoster Road, where an argument resulted in several shots being fired.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

A man was found dead on a bed with five gunshot wounds in his back.

On Thursday at around 06:30 in Tagus Road, a 33-year-old man was killed and his 69-year-old mother wounded in the back. She was taken to hospital.

"The motive for the shooting incidents is suspected to be gang-related," said Twigg.

"SAPS and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the affected area and will remain on the ground until we are satisfied that law and order has been restored.

"Our detectives are working around the clock to bring the perpetrators to book," Twigg previously said.

Anyone with any information about the shootings is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



