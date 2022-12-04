37m ago

add bookmark

Man killed, 7 injured in Cape Town shooting

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man was killed and seven others injured during a shooting in Cape Town.
A man was killed and seven others injured during a shooting in Cape Town.
Photo: Archive/André Damons
  • A man was killed and seven others injured in a shooting in Manenberg, Cape Town.
  • Western Cape police are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.
  • During the week, three people were killed and three others injured in the area.

A 21-year-old man was shot dead while seven others were seriously wounded in Audrey Court, Manenberg on Saturday night.

Three men aged between 25 and 31, a 25-year-old woman and three youths between 16 and 18 years of age were shot and wounded.

The group were apparently socialising in the parking area, when unknown assailants in a motor vehicle drove past and started shooting at them.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said medical services declared a man dead when they arrived on the scene.

"The other victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment. The motive for the attack is yet to be established [and] suspects are yet to be arrested."

READ | Three dead, three wounded in Cape Town gang shootings

Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting may be gang related.

Cases of murder and attempted murder were registered for investigation, Twigg said.

The latest shooting attack comes after three people were killed and three others wounded in gang-shootings in the area earlier in the week. 

At 14:00 on Wednesday, a shoot-out between gangs erupted in front of the Manenberg police station in Duinefontein Road.

"The shooting led the conflict into another gang's turf. This has now led to retaliation by other gangs in the area," Twigg said at the time.

A 21-year-old man was shot dead in Peta Court, while two others, aged 19 and 25, were injured.

Shortly afterwards, police were called to a property in Renoster Road, where an argument resulted in several shots being fired.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

A man was found dead on a bed with five gunshot wounds in his back.

On Thursday at around 06:30 in Tagus Road, a 33-year-old man was killed and his 69-year-old mother wounded in the back. She was taken to hospital.

"The motive for the shooting incidents is suspected to be gang-related," said Twigg.

"SAPS and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the affected area and will remain on the ground until we are satisfied that law and order has been restored.

"Our detectives are working around the clock to bring the perpetrators to book," Twigg previously said.

Anyone with any information about the shootings is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
24% - 1101 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 1367 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
46% - 2114 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.54
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.57
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.48
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,797.91
0.0%
Silver
23.15
0.0%
Palladium
1,900.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,020.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.57
-1.5%
Top 40
68,238
-0.9%
All Share
74,323
-0.9%
Resource 10
74,020
-2.7%
Industrial 25
91,592
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,398
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo