Man killed, another critically injured as car breaks in two during Diepsloot crash

A man was killed in a head-on collision between a sedan and a minibus taxi in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, while another was seriously injured.

Emergency services found a red Mazda sedan mangled on the R114, with the body having broken into two. The vehicle had lost some of its wheels and a section of the chassis could be seen lying on the side of the road.

The 30-year-old man was killed in the collision near Heron Bridge on Thursday. The second victim was in a critical condition, said Emer-G-Med paramedics.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene just after 08:30 to find the twisted frame of a light motor vehicle and a minibus taxi occupying the width of the roadway," said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

He added:

On closer inspection of the light motor vehicle, a male was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead.





The second victim was found in a critical condition and several advanced life support interventions were needed to stabilise him. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

"The South African Police Service was in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigation," he added.

