Man killed, another injured in single-vehicle rollover on R54 in Vaal Marina

A man died while another sustained serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on the R54 in Vaal Marina in Gauteng on Sunday afternoon.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 15:00 and found a vehicle on the grass off the roadway.

"Upon further assessment, a patient was found lying a short distance from the vehicle. The man was found to be in a critical condition. Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, the man succumbed to multiple injuries at the scene," ER24 said in a statement on Sunday.

Another man was found on the ground in a serious condition and paramedics immediately initiated advanced life support interventions at the scene.

"The man was flown by medical helicopter to hospital for further medical care. Three others were also found at the scene but they had sustained no injuries," ER24 added.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

