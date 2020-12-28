1h ago

add bookmark

Man killed, another injured in single-vehicle rollover on R54 in Vaal Marina

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle car accident.
A man was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle car accident.
PHOTO: Supplied by ER24

A man died while another sustained serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on the R54 in Vaal Marina in Gauteng on Sunday afternoon.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 15:00 and found a vehicle on the grass off the roadway.

"Upon further assessment, a patient was found lying a short distance from the vehicle. The man was found to be in a critical condition. Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, the man succumbed to multiple injuries at the scene," ER24 said in a statement on Sunday.

READ | Four men killed in Mpumalanga car crash

Another man was found on the ground in a serious condition and paramedics immediately initiated advanced life support interventions at the scene.

"The man was flown by medical helicopter to hospital for further medical care. Three others were also found at the scene but they had sustained no injuries," ER24 added.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgaccidents
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 10727 votes
No, I will not
39% - 9295 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3592 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.57
(+0.25)
ZAR/GBP
19.76
(+0.35)
ZAR/EUR
17.81
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.10
(+0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.22)
Gold
1884.53
(-0.16)
Silver
26.28
(+0.79)
Platinum
1036.00
(+0.19)
Brent Crude
51.17
(0.00)
Palladium
2347.00
(+1.07)
All Share
59175.80
(+0.32)
Top 40
54125.23
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12100.28
(+0.21)
Industrial 25
77510.19
(-0.34)
Resource 10
57117.48
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo