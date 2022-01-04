Man killed in alleged mob justice incident in the Free State, 9 people arrested

Nine people were arrested in the Free State on Monday for allegedly beating a man to death.

The group accused the man of stealing from them.

Last week another person was beaten to death in an alleged mob justice attack after he was accused of stealing livestock.

Free State police have arrested nine people in in connection with an alleged mob justice killing.



It is alleged that the nine people beat a man to death on Monday after they accused him of stealing their belongings in Kgoptjane.

According to police, an eyewitness saw a group of people, armed with sjamboks, approach the man and beat him until he became unconscious.

"An ambulance was summoned to the crime scene, and a person identified as Themba Petrus Pali, 25, of Semphurwaneng section of Bolata Village in QwaQwa was declared dead. The suspects were also found at the crime scene in possession of sjamboks, and nine of them were arrested and detained," police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said.

READ | Emalahleni mayor dies in car crash

The nine people, aged 21 to 39, are expected to appear in the Tseki Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of murder.



This is the second alleged mob justice incident in the province in a week.

Police are trying to identify a man who was allegedly beaten to death in a mob justice attack in Morago Trust after he was accused of stealing livestock.

The man died in Pelonomi hospital in Bloemfontein last Monday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane said that no arrests were made.

Commenting on the incident in Kgoptjane, Free State police commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said: "Taking the law into one's hands has never been a solution within any society to curb crime.

"When patrolling our villages ... it doesn't give us the right to assault any person suspected of having committed any form of crime. The person must be apprehended and handed over to the police without any injuries.

"Everyone is regarded as innocent until proven guilty before the court of law. I want to applaud the police for arrests made."