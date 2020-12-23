Man killed in Cape Town paragliding accident

- One person has died in a paragliding incident in Cape Town.
- The man allegedly "collided" into Lion's Head when his paraglider went down.
- Emergency services declared him dead at the scene.
One person has been killed in a paragliding accident at Lion's Head, Western Cape Emergency Medical Services said on Wednesday.
EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said the incident occurred at 12:25 "when the patient's paraglider went down whilst flying".
"The patient collided into Lions Head as a result. EMS' paramedics and Skymed are currently at the scene. Unfortunately, the patient is deceased," she said on Wednesday afternoon.
Bessick extended condolences to the man's family.