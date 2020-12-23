Man killed in Cape Town paragliding accident

One person has died in a paragliding incident in Cape Town.

The man allegedly "collided" into Lion's Head when his paraglider went down.

Emergency services declared him dead at the scene.

One person has been killed in a paragliding accident at Lion's Head, Western Cape Emergency Medical Services said on Wednesday.

EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said the incident occurred at 12:25 "when the patient's paraglider went down whilst flying".

"The patient collided into Lions Head as a result. EMS' paramedics and Skymed are currently at the scene. Unfortunately, the patient is deceased," she said on Wednesday afternoon.

Bessick extended condolences to the man's family.