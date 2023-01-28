1h ago

add bookmark

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Durban, truck driver wounded in crossfire

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bullets found where a man was killed, and another one injured in Durban. (Supplied by Emer-G-Med)
Bullets found where a man was killed, and another one injured in Durban. (Supplied by Emer-G-Med)
Emer-G-Med

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Dumisani Makhaye and Queen Nandi Drives in Durban on Friday night and a truck driver was wounded in the crossfire.

The man was shot dead when he stopped at the traffic lights at the intersection, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

He said and the gunmen fled in a white Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

When Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived at the scene, they found that the man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. 

READ | Two men shot dead while seated in car in Durban CBD

"He was declared dead on [the] arrival of paramedics," Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said.

The truck driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the motive for the killing and have opened cases of murder and attempted murder.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapskwazulu-nataldurbancrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 596 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 3294 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 677 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.20
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.30
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.70
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.22
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,012.08
0.0%
Palladium
1,618.86
0.0%
Gold
1,928.39
0.0%
Silver
23.60
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.66
-0.9%
Top 40
74,766
+0.4%
All Share
80,791
+0.4%
Resource 10
77,871
-0.4%
Industrial 25
103,872
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,281
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets

6h ago

PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets
FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor
WATCH | Hair-banna! Enterprising Cape Town woman conjures up haircare products at...

27 Jan

WATCH | Hair-banna! Enterprising Cape Town woman conjures up haircare products at home
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo