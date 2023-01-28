Man killed in drive-by shooting in Durban, truck driver wounded in crossfire

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Dumisani Makhaye and Queen Nandi Drives in Durban on Friday night and a truck driver was wounded in the crossfire.

The man was shot dead when he stopped at the traffic lights at the intersection, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

He said and the gunmen fled in a white Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

When Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived at the scene, they found that the man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"He was declared dead on [the] arrival of paramedics," Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said.

The truck driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the motive for the killing and have opened cases of murder and attempted murder.