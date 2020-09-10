Man killed in hit at Gordon's Bay beach eatery

A man was killed in what appeared to be a targeted shooting while sitting at a beachside restaurant in Gordon's Bay on Thursday afternoon.

CCTV footage of the incident, which is circulating on social media, shows the man enjoying the outdoor area of Talla's Tavern on Beach Road, before a man gets off his motorbike and strides across the road towards him.

With his bike helmet still on, he appears to pull out a gun with his right hand and the seated man is seen dropping to the floor a few seconds later.

The shooter then looks to return to his bike, walking in front of a moving car on the road, which slows down for him.

Western Cape police confirmed that a 40-year-old man was shot and wounded while sitting on the veranda around 14:45. Colonel Andre Traut said he was rushed to hospital and later died.

The case was changed from attempted murder to murder.

"The suspect fled the scene on a motorbike and is yet to be arrested," said Traut.

Locals expressed their shock on social media. "We live in a sick, sick world... so sorry," said one woman.

Another described the scene as almost movie-like.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

