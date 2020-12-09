51m ago

Man killed, three injured in Germiston chemical plant blast

Jenni Evans
The aftermath of a chemical blast in Germiston.
Netcare911
  • One person was killed and three others injured in an explosion at a chemical treatment factory in Germiston.
  • Emergency crews received an urgent call for help shortly before 15:00. 
  • Two of the injured had to be airlifted to hospital.  

One person was killed and three others injured in an explosion at a chemical treatment factory in Germiston on Wednesday. 

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said a call for help was received shortly before 15:00. 

A person who answered a cellphone for the company said he could not comment immediately as the situation was still being managed. 

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said it was understood there were four men at the factory at the time of the explosion and subsequent fire. 

One of the men died, and three were critically injured. 

Two were transported to hospital by helicopter and a third person by road in an ambulance.

The cause of the blast was not clear yet.

This comes after an explosion at a chemicals company in Pinetown on Tuesday, where at least 13 people were injured. 

The company specialises in treating hazardous waste.


