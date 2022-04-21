Man killed, woman and baby injured in Cape Town shooting

A man has been killed in a shooting in Cape Town.

A one-year-old baby and a woman were wounded.

Police suspect the shooting was gang related.

A man was shot dead and the rest of his family – a woman and a one-year-old baby – were wounded in a suspected gang-related shooting in Lansdowne, Cape Town.

The shooting took place on Wednesday at around 21:30, according to police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

Traut said:

An unknown suspect opened fire [on] the occupants of a white VW Polo on the corners of Jan Smuts Drive and Turfhall Road in Lansdowne. The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old male, was shot and killed.

Two passengers, a 25-year-old woman and a one-year-old baby, were injured.



"The injured victims were admitted to a local medical facility," Traut added.

The gunman and other suspects fled in a red Opel Corsa and they are still on the run.

"We have reason to believe that the incident is gang-related. Any person who can shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111," Traut added.

Lansdowne community policing forum chairperson Rafique Foflonker said that multiple shots had been fired. He added that it was unclear how many gunmen had been involved in the attack.

According to Foflonker, the injured people were the victim's wife and child.

Foflonker added that shootings in the precinct were not common, despite regular gang violence in neighbouring communities.

"It's always a concern that violence spills over from neighbouring precincts. You have to worry that it might come to your doorstep. It is a major concern that this is happening on Lansdowne's streets," he said.





