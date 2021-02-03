Man kills himself at Sharpeville petrol station after allegedly shooting several people earlier

The motive for the shooting is unknown and police are trying to identify the man.

According to police, the motorist allegedly shot several people at a different location.

CCTV footage shared on Twitter shows the man getting out of a brown BMW X5 and shooting himself in full view of people at a petrol station.

Gauteng police say a man who shot and killed himself in full view of motorists at a petrol station in Sharpeville on Tuesday had allegedly shot several people earlier in the evening.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the motorist who was in a BMW X5, had allegedly shot several people in Vanderbijlpark at around 19:00.

He was later found dead at a filling station in Sharpeville after allegedly shooting himself, Makhubele said.

I just got at the garage in my kasi (Sharpeville) to fill in petrol..and this guy parked in front of my car, got out and shot himself... ?????????? Batho ba imetswe hleng pic.twitter.com/2pxpTLx1c9 — Membrane???? (@Membrane_ZA) February 2, 2021

CCTV footage believed to be of the incident shows a luxury SUV pulling into the petrol station and stopping. A man emerges from the driver's seat with his hands in the air. An object can be seen in his right hand.

He appears to be talking, but it's unclear if he's speaking to anyone in particular.

He then walks a few metres ahead of the car before stopping and putting his right hand to his head. His body suddenly jerks and he falls to the ground.

All the while, other motorists are parked nearby.

"The motive of the shooting is unknown. Police are currently trying to establish who the person is," said Makhubele.

He added the people who were earlier shot by the motorist were taken to hospital.

