Man linked to series of airport robberies in Johannesburg arrested

A 31-year-old man, allegedly a gang member linked to a series of airport robberies, was arrested in Houghton, Johannesburg, over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, Xolani Fihla, said undercover reaction unit officers were on patrol in the CBD on Saturday when they received a complaint about a white BMW involved in an armed robbery in Bryanston.

The car was reportedly spotted in Yeoville.

Fihla said the officers intercepted the vehicle on Houghton Drive and St Patrick Road.

"Upon searching the driver and the vehicle, the officers recovered an unlicensed firearm in his possession. The robbed property, which included an iPad, an iPhone, a laptop, four luggage bags and clothing, was recovered in the vehicle.

"The robbed property was later identified by the owner, who was summoned to the scene, and confirmed that he and his family were robbed at gunpoint on his way home from the airport," he said.

The man was detained at the Hillbrow police station.



