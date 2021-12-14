1h ago

Man loses 15-year fight to get SANDF to scrap its swimming requirement to be a training instructor

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
SANDF members on patrol.
Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • Johannes Dzumba took the minister of defence and the military ombud to court to scrap a swimming requirement.
  • Dzumba failed to qualify for the Physical Training Instructor's course twice - because he could not swim.
  • The Pretoria High Court dismissed his case, with costs. 

A man's 15-year fight against swimming requirements at the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been dismissed by a court.

In 2006, Johannes Dzumba applied for a place in the Physical Training Instructor's course offered by the SANDF. To qualify for the course, he had to undergo a one-week selection course and also be able to do a 25-metre freestyle swim.  

Dzumba failed twice to qualify for the course after failing the Basic Water Orientation because he could not swim. 

He asked the military to evaluate the entry requirements as he considered the swim prerequisite an unfair and invalid assessment practice. He claimed the requirement was "biased, groundless and oppressive". 

He wanted the swim entry requirement and the lifeguard qualification to be removed.

Dzumba took the minister of defence and the military ombud to the Pretoria High Court to get the requirements scrapped.

In August, his application was dismissed, with costs. 

In his judgment, Judge AJ Cochrane said: "The purpose of the assessment criteria, which is applicable to all arms of the military and every member who needs to be a Physical Training Instructor in the SANDF, is to ensure that the best candidates become Physical Training Instructors as they are instrumental in producing competent and combat-ready soldiers.

"Furthermore, the purpose of the swimming component is to ensure that those who successfully complete the course can safely present the Basic Water Orientation course and act as a lifeguard in cases of emergencies."

He said the requirement does not amount to unfair discrimination.

