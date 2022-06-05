1h ago

Man missing after being swept off rocks in Hermanus, body of kayaker found in KZN

Cebelihle Mthethwa
The NSRI assisted in an extensive sea and shoreline search after a man was swept off the rocks at the Esplanade in Hermanus.
PHOTO: NSRI/Facebook
  • A 25-year-old man has gone missing after he was swept into the sea in the Western Cape.
  • The man was collecting bait for fishing when he was washed away.
  • Another man, in his 70s, died in KwaZulu-Natal after his kayak capsized on a river mouth and he was swept into the sea.

A 25-year-old man is missing after he was swept off the rocks in Hermanus, while another man was found dead after his kayak capsized in the Umzimkhulu River on Saturday.

According to reports by the National Sea Institute Rescue (NSRI), the 25-year-old man had been collecting bait for fishing at the Esplanade in Hermanus, when a series of waves swept him off the rocks, into the sea.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said search and rescue teams had responded at 12:06 on Saturday, however, despite the extensive sea and shoreline search there had been no sign of the missing man.

Meanwhile, another man was found dead after his kayak capsized in the Umzimkhulu River mouth in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, at 11:06.

Lambinon said:

The kayaker, a male in his 70s, was separated from the kayak and was being swept out to sea through the river mouth.

The kayak was located, washed up on the shoreline.

"During the sea search, the body of the man was located in the surf line and recovered onto the sea rescue craft."

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.


