Man missing after being swept out to sea during St Lucia fishing competition

A man went missing during a fishing competition at Ingwe Beach in St Lucia .

He was attempting to salvage fishing equipment when he was caught in a rip current.

He was last seen being swept out to sea.

A man has gone missing during a fishing competition at Ingwe Beach in St Lucia, after reportedly being caught in a rip current while attempting to salvage fishing equipment.

According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) St Lucia deputy station commander, Candace Edgar, the man was washed out to sea and was last seen being pushed underwater by waves on Sunday morning.

"Our NSRI JetRIB was launched, and all local boats in the area assisted with the search. Despite an extensive search, there remains no sign of the missing man. Police search and rescue are continuing in an ongoing search," she said.

READ | Boy, 16, drowns while another teenager goes missing at sea in Strand

Earlier on Sunday morning, also at Ingwe Beach, a vessel with six people on board capsized in the surf line. Four of them were able to swim to shore, and the NSRI staff rescued one person.

One woman was trapped in the cabin of the capsized boat and was freed once the boat washed closer to shore.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

"NSRI medics and Netcare 911 paramedics on the beach assisted all six casualties. Three were transported to hospital in Richards Bay in a stable condition by a Netcare 911 ambulance for further treatment," added Edgar.



The NSRI also received reports of a fishing vessel that had lost motor power to one engine and needed to return to the shore. The vessel, with six crew on board, was assisted to shore.