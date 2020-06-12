Man nabbed after stealing bakkie in front of owner's home in Cape Town

A man has been arrested for stealing the vehicle in Somerset West on Friday.

The Toyota Hilux was parked outside the owner's home.

The suspect is due to appear in court once he has been charged.

A man has been arrested for stealing a car in Somerset West, Cape Town on Friday. The green double cab Toyota Hilux was parked on the pavement outside the owner's home when it was stolen.

The alleged thief was chased by the police and various security officers before he was caught.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, told News24 the car chase and crash unfolded before his eyes: "I was coming back from a meeting ... a security company car was next to me, all of a sudden he put his siren on and jumped the robot. As I came up Main Road I just saw a green bakkie approaching me, with police cars chasing him, shooting at the oke. I could see the guy ducking from the bullet shots coming to him.

Shot

"I was about 200m away, so I went straight into a business - then his car came crashing in ... followed by police cars, security cars. I really thought he had robbed a bank or committed a serious crime, by the way he was chased, and shot.

"Police pulled him out of the vehicle, tried to handcuff him. Jissus, he was a skinny guy, and boy it took about seven okes to detain him and get him detained."

Police have confirmed that a 32-year-old man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the suspect would appear in court once he has been charged.