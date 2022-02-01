19m ago

add bookmark

Man on the run after after allegedly shooting girlfriend and her brother

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man is allegedly on the run after committing murder.
A man is allegedly on the run after committing murder.
Sharon Seretlo
  • A man is on the run after allegedly shooting his girlfriend and her brother.
  • The incident happened in Mpumalanga on Saturday.
  • The brother survived the attack, but the woman died on her way to hospital.

A woman was shot and killed, allegedly by her boyfriend - and, when her brother tried to intervene, he was also shot.

The woman died on her way to hospital, but the brother survived the attack. He was treated and discharged the same day.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said an argument broke out between the couple around 20:20 on Saturday night at The Rose Pub in Standerton, Mpumalanga.

He said people witnessed the armed man shoot his girlfriend outside the pub.

READ | Tensions in Pietermaritzburg as some MK vets turn against commanders

"The girlfriend's brother rushed outside to try and intervene, in the hope of saving his sister after noticing the shooting outside. However, he ended up in the crossfire.

"The suspect shot the brother on the lower part of the body and immediately left the scene by foot, leaving his car outside the pub before the police arrived."

Mohlala said the brother "urgently" drove to the nearest hospital, along with his sister, for medical assistance.

Unfortunately, he said, the sister succumbed to her injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

The brother was able to receive medical assistance from the same hospital and was later discharged.

Assist

According to Mohlala, a man identified as Jan Mofokeng is able to assist the police.

"An investigation is being conducted, and Mr Jan Mofokeng is urged to come forward as soon as possible. If there are members of the public who know of his whereabouts, you are urged to alert the police immediately."

Cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened.

READ | Strict conditions for media coverage at Thulsie twins' trial

The provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela, said the incident was "horrifying".

"These incidents where women are murdered by their partners or ex-partners are very much disturbing. We cannot allow such acts of violence to prevail. The suspect must be hunted, arrested and brought to book to face the full might of the law," she said.

"Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Oupa Radebe on 063 445 7885. Alternatively they can call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via the MySapsApp.

"The public is assured that any information received by public officials will be treated as confidential, and callers may choose to remain anonymous," said Mohlala.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
36% - 1241 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
64% - 2245 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.29
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.64
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.22
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,801.98
+0.3%
Silver
22.67
+0.9%
Palladium
2,349.00
-0.1%
Platinum
1,031.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
89.26
+0.8%
Top 40
68,375
+0.8%
All Share
74,889
+0.8%
Resource 10
73,944
+0.3%
Industrial 25
94,781
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,415
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo