Man on the run after after allegedly shooting girlfriend and her brother

A man is on the run after allegedly shooting his girlfriend and her brother.

The incident happened in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

The brother survived the attack, but the woman died on her way to hospital.

A woman was shot and killed, allegedly by her boyfriend - and, when her brother tried to intervene, he was also shot.



The woman died on her way to hospital, but the brother survived the attack. He was treated and discharged the same day.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said an argument broke out between the couple around 20:20 on Saturday night at The Rose Pub in Standerton, Mpumalanga.

He said people witnessed the armed man shoot his girlfriend outside the pub.

READ | Tensions in Pietermaritzburg as some MK vets turn against commanders

"The girlfriend's brother rushed outside to try and intervene, in the hope of saving his sister after noticing the shooting outside. However, he ended up in the crossfire.

"The suspect shot the brother on the lower part of the body and immediately left the scene by foot, leaving his car outside the pub before the police arrived."

Mohlala said the brother "urgently" drove to the nearest hospital, along with his sister, for medical assistance.

Unfortunately, he said, the sister succumbed to her injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

The brother was able to receive medical assistance from the same hospital and was later discharged.

Assist

According to Mohlala, a man identified as Jan Mofokeng is able to assist the police.

"An investigation is being conducted, and Mr Jan Mofokeng is urged to come forward as soon as possible. If there are members of the public who know of his whereabouts, you are urged to alert the police immediately."

Cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened.

READ | Strict conditions for media coverage at Thulsie twins' trial

The provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela, said the incident was "horrifying".



"These incidents where women are murdered by their partners or ex-partners are very much disturbing. We cannot allow such acts of violence to prevail. The suspect must be hunted, arrested and brought to book to face the full might of the law," she said.

"Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Oupa Radebe on 063 445 7885. Alternatively they can call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via the MySapsApp.

"The public is assured that any information received by public officials will be treated as confidential, and callers may choose to remain anonymous," said Mohlala.