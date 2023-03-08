Man caught transporting hyenas in North West... while out on bail for illegal possession of lion cubs

A man who is out on bail for illegal possession of lion cubs in the Free State has been rearrested in North West.

This was after he was allegedly found transporting three hyenas.

SA legislation prohibits anyone from transporting a listed threatened or protected species without a permit.

A man out on bail after being arrested for the illegal possession of lion cubs in the Free State has been rearrested in North West after allegedly being caught transporting three brown hyenas.

A team from the North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism and the police arrested him after being tipped off that a 57-year-old man was transporting the animals in a bakkie in Vryburg.

The man allegedly told law enforcement officers that he was taking the hyenas to a place in Brits.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

North West Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism MEC Galebekwe Virginia Tlhapi said the man was known to authorities, and also suspected of being an illicit wildlife trader and smuggler.

Tlhapi said: "He is currently on bail for illegal possession of lion cubs in Free State and has been on the radar for wildlife smuggling."

South African legislation prohibits anyone from transporting a listed, threatened or protected species without a permit.

Brown hyenas are classified as near threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

READ | Five hippos on the loose after escape from Free State nature reserve

According to North West police spokesperson, Captain Sam Tselanyane, 57-year-old Johannes Venter appeared in the Vryburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Tuesday, 14 March for a formal bail application.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

Tselanyane added that investigations into the matter were ongoing.



"We urge our communities to be on the lookout and report any illegal activities happening in their surrounding by calling the nearby police stations.

"As a department, we will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators are prosecuted when caught."