Man part of group that escaped from Makhanda prison six months ago re-arrested

An inmate who broke out of a Makhanda prison last year was re-arrested.

He joins Trymore Chauke, Simba Masinge and Bennet Kwarrile, who were recaptured within days of the escape.

The men allegedly used hacksaw blades to cut steel bars to escape in the early hours on 18 October last year.

The police caught 34-year-old Abraham Moyane on a private game reserve in Makhanda on Monday morning.

Of the seven, it brings the number of escapees captured and put behind bars again to four.

Moyane now faces fresh charges related to contravening the National Environmental Management and Biodiversity Act for attempting to hunt a threatened or protected species without a permit.



The SAPS Stock Theft and Endangered Species Units, along with the private reserve's anti-poaching team, pounced on Moyane shortly after he and two others were spotted jumping over a fence at around 02:00.

The police's spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, said: "The other two managed to flee. The suspect was found in possession of hunting implements."

Nkohli said the man arrested was one of the seven inmates who escaped from the Makhanda prison in October last year.

Moyane will appear in the Grahamstown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to face charges related to the contravention of the National Environmental Management and Biodiversity Act.

Moyane now joins Trymore Chauke, Simba Masinge and Bennet Kwarrile in prison after they were recaptured within days of their daring escape.

Five of the escapees - Francis Chitiyo, Chauke, Masinge, Nhamo Muyambo and Moyane - were convicted for poaching rhino horns just 18 days before their escape.

Kwarrile, detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder, and Luvuyo September, charged for murder, kidnapping and robbery, reportedly took advantage of the escape and also made a dash for freedom on that morning.

September, Muyambo and Chitiyo remain at large.

The men allegedly used 300mm hacksaw blades to cut steel bars to escape from cell seven, which housed 28 inmates.

The spokesperson for the correctional services department, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the search was still on for those at large.



