8m ago

Share

Man part of group that escaped from Makhanda prison six months ago re-arrested

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man was rearrested months after a daring prison escape.
A man was rearrested months after a daring prison escape.
Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images/Sowetan
  • An inmate who broke out of a Makhanda prison last year was re-arrested.
  • He joins Trymore Chauke, Simba Masinge and Bennet Kwarrile, who were recaptured within days of the escape.
  • The men allegedly used hacksaw blades to cut steel bars to escape in the early hours on 18 October last year.

Six months after he made a daring escape from Makhanda's Waainek Prison, along with six others, one of the seven escapees of the October prison break has been re-arrested. 

The police caught 34-year-old Abraham Moyane on a private game reserve in Makhanda on Monday morning.

Of the seven, it brings the number of escapees captured and put behind bars again to four.

Moyane now faces fresh charges related to contravening the National Environmental Management and Biodiversity Act for attempting to hunt a threatened or protected species without a permit. 

The SAPS Stock Theft and Endangered Species Units, along with the private reserve's anti-poaching team, pounced on Moyane shortly after he and two others were spotted jumping over a fence at around 02:00.

The police's spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, said: "The other two managed to flee. The suspect was found in possession of hunting implements."

READ | Makhanda prison break: Escapee rearrested while begging for food in farming community

Nkohli said the man arrested was one of the seven inmates who escaped from the Makhanda prison in October last year. 

Moyane will appear in the Grahamstown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to face charges related to the contravention of the National Environmental Management and Biodiversity Act. 

Moyane now joins Trymore Chauke, Simba Masinge and Bennet Kwarrile in prison after they were recaptured within days of their daring escape.

prison break
The prisoners who escaped from Makhanda's Waainek Correctional Centre.

Five of the escapees - Francis Chitiyo, Chauke, Masinge, Nhamo Muyambo and Moyane - were convicted for poaching rhino horns just 18 days before their escape.

Kwarrile, detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder, and Luvuyo September, charged for murder, kidnapping and robbery, reportedly took advantage of the escape and also made a dash for freedom on that morning.

September, Muyambo and Chitiyo remain at large. 

The men allegedly used 300mm hacksaw blades to cut steel bars to escape from cell seven, which housed 28 inmates.

The spokesperson for the correctional services department, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the search was still on for those at large.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capegqeberhacrime and courtsprisons
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the Dalai Lama's apology after a viral video showing him asking a boy to suck his tongue?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The situation has been blown out of proportion
29% - 439 votes
World leaders must condemn his behaviour
17% - 261 votes
He should step down as the Tibetan spiritual leader
55% - 840 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.80
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.02
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
996.24
-0.8%
Palladium
1,446.27
+1.0%
Gold
2,004.62
+0.7%
Silver
25.09
+0.9%
Brent Crude
84.18
-1.1%
Top 40
72,253
+1.2%
All Share
77,991
+1.1%
Resource 10
70,750
+3.3%
Industrial 25
103,461
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,866
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

7h ago

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

12h ago

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo