Man pleads guilty to killing client who failed to pay for sex

WARNING: Contains graphic evidence of a sexual nature

Ralton Juan Christopher Koetaan, 34, of Port Elizabeth, has admitted to killing his client Jean Lombard, 69, with a grass slasher handle after the small-scale farmer failed to pay him.

The two came to know each other in 2016 when Koetaan, who worked for a garden services company which Lombard was a client of, did lawn maintenance at Lombard's Hookai Farm.

Things took a deadly turn after Lombard told Koetaan that he didn't have money and that he would pay him the next time he came around.

Port Elizabeth man Ralton Juan Christopher Koetaan, 34, has admitted to killing his client Jean Lombard, 69, with a grass slasher handle after the small-scale farmer failed to pay Koetaan for having performed a sex act on him.

Koetaan was found guilty of the murder by the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty, the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement.

The murder took place at Lombard's Hokaai Farm, a small holding situated on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth on 26 April 2019.

The two came to know each other in 2016, when Koetaan, who worked for a garden services company which Lombard was a client of, did lawn maintenance at Lombard's Hookai Farm.

In his guilty plea, Koetaan said that toward the end of 2018, while working on the lawn, he asked Lombard to use his bathroom as he had a stomach problem.

WATCH | Shots fired as rival gangs clash in Cape Town

Lombard agreed. While he was inside the toilet, Lombard came in and started playing with his private parts.

He said Lombard told him to go to his bedroom when he was done using the toilet.

He went to the bedroom and found Lombard lying on the bed with his pants lowered and his private parts exposed.

"Lombard asked him to masturbate him until he ejaculated and promised to give him money. He did and Lombard gave him R620," said Ngcakani.

The court heard this became a regular occurrence, with Koetaan receiving no less than R500 for each session.

The events took a turn for the worst on the day of the crime.

Asked

The court heard that Koetaan visited the farm after Lombard had asked him over.

After their usual sex act, Lombard told Koetaan that he didn't have money and that he would pay him the next time he came around.

Koetaan became furious because he didn't have money for a taxi to return home, meaning that he would have to walk for 10 to 12 hours.

READ | No pay for four months for staff of bankrupt Eastern Cape municipality

The court heard that Koetaan then stormed out of the bedroom, went to the storeroom and came back with a grass slasher's handle.



He hit Lombard on the head a number of times until he fell down, before tying him up with an electric cord.

Pistol

Koetaan then pillaged the house and took a number of items, including a 6.35mm calibre browning pistol, ammunition and a cellphone.

He also stole a bicycle which belonged to a 59-year-old man who was employed at the farm.

The 59-year-old employee discovered the body of Lombard three days later when he went to report for duty.

Koetaan was arrested a few days later by police.

Senior prosecutor, advocate Marius Stander, accepted the guilty plea and Judge Irma Schoeman convicted Koetaan of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The case was postponed to 23 March 2021 for the court to receive a victim impact statement.