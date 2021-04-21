Man pleads guilty to murder of ANC Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena

Monoko Francis Thoka has pleaded guilty to the murder of ANC MPL Mapiti Matsena in Pretoria.

Thoka appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday where he pleaded guilty to charges of murder and housebreaking.

Matsena was stabbed multiple times on 15 July 2020 at his home in Doornpoort, Pretoria North.

It was previously reported that he was found dead in his bedroom just after 23:00.

According to the charge sheet, Thoka took a wallet and bank cards that belonged to Matsena.

This is a developing story.

CORRECTION | News24 published the original version of this article 15 minutes before the guilty plea was officially heard in court. The story was unpublished and has been republished following Thoka's plea.