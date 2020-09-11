Man rapes girlfriend, kills her after she threatens to report him

A Gauteng man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping and killing his girlfriend.

A Gauteng man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend after she threatened to report him for raping her. He had accused her of cheating on him, beat her up and then proceeded to rape her.

The Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, sentenced Vusi Piet Makuma, 37, to life plus 10 years' imprisonment for the rape and murder of his girlfriend, Modiehi Mlangeni.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, on 9 June 2019, Makuma and Mlangeni were at their home in Evaton when Mlangeni received a call.

Makuma accused her of cheating with the person who had called. He started beating her until she fell on the floor. While on the floor, Makuma raped her and strangled her to death.

Makuma's brother found her body on 16 June. Makuma handed himself to the police on the same day.

Upon his arrest, Makuma confessed and said that after he assaulted Mlangeni, he took off her pants and raped her. He said she told him, while he was on top her, that she was going to report him to the police for the rape.

He then decided to strangle her to death.

Judge Keitumetse Mogale said the rate of femicide in South Africa was very high. Therefore, it is the duty of the courts to impose harsh sentences and also send a message to prospective criminals that such offences are unacceptable.

