Man remanded in custody for killing wife's friend

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
A murder-accused has been remanded in police custody.
Blanchi Costela, Getty Images

The Rustenburg Magistrate's Court remanded a man in custody for allegedly stabbing his wife's friend to death. 

Simphiwe Nqakaqa, 41, appeared in court on Wednesday, facing a charge of murder.

It is alleged that, on 11 December, Nqakaqa attempted to commit suicide by drinking poison.

"His wife and her friend arrived and found Nqakaqa lying on the bed. The wife and her friend questioned the accused about his attempt to end his life," police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said.

READ | Woman claims Mamelodi cops ignored her attempt to open domestic violence case

"Out of anger, Nqakaqa allegedly stabbed his wife's 31-year-old friend with a knife on the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was certified dead."

After stabbing the victim, Nqakaqa again drank poison. He was transported to hospital, where he was treated, and then discharged on 12 December.

Nqakaqa was subsequently arrested and appeared in court. 

He is expected to be back in court for a formal bail application on 22 December.

