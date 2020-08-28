Man says he crashed his car into a KZN house because a chicken crossed the road

Two people suffered moderate injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a house on Jackal Road in Waterloo, Verulam, on Thursday.

And according to the driver, he was trying to avoid hitting a chicken that had crossed the road.

At 14:47, the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Verulam operations centre received multiple calls from the public reporting the accident. On arrival, a white Ford Focus was found to have crashed into a house.

The driver initially explained that while travelling on Jackal Road, he tried to avoid a child who ran across the road. But later, he stated that it wasn't a child, but may have been a dog or a chicken.

He claimed to have lost control of the vehicle, drove through a boundary wall and drove into a house. The occupants of the house were not injured. The Ford Focus was extensively damaged.

The 42-year-old driver and his 19-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries. They were treated on the scene before being transported to the hospital by ambulance.