Man sentenced to 2 life terms for raping his cousin and a teenager

Ntwaagae Seleka
Mario Marco, Getty Images
  • A man was sentenced to two life terms for raping his disabled cousin and an 18-year-old girl.
  • He was sentenced in the Morebeng Sexual Offences Court in Limpopo.
  • The court has ordered that his name be included in the National Register for Sexual Offenders.

A 27-year-old man was sentenced in the Morebeng Sexual Offences Court in Limpopo to two life terms for raping his mentally disabled cousin and an 18-year-old girl. 

The rapist cannot be named to protect the identity of his cousin.

On 4 April 2017, the man raped his 33-year-old cousin at her home in Thabanatswana village.

After the incident, the survivor reported the rape at a police station.

National Prosecuting Authority Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in the second incident, the rapist and an unknown accomplice met the 18-year-old while she was walking alone in Mamaila village.

"The men threatened her with a knife and dragged her to the bush and raped her several times. She was then left alone and sought assistance at a nearby homestead. The police were called and she was taken to hospital.

"The State led evidence of the victims and a psychologist confirmed that one of the victims was unable to give consent due to her mental disability. DNA evidence also linked the accused to the offences but his accomplice is unknown."

READ | Man sentenced to two life terms for raping girl he met at safe haven where he did charity work

Malabi-Dzhangi said prosecutor advocate Norman Makhubele told the court the rapist had betrayed the trust of his relative and he was supposed to protect her, adding he also violated the rights of the young survivor.

"Makhubele appealed to the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for both counts. The court agreed and sentenced the accused to two life terms and ordered that the man's name be included in the National Register for Sexual Offenders.

"The court further declared that the accused is unfit to possess a firearm. The NPA welcomes the sentence and encourages victims of abuse at the hands of relatives to report the perpetrators to the police in order for them to face the full might of the law," Malabi-Dzhangi said.

