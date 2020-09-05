1h ago

add bookmark

Man sentenced to 20 years for killing his mother hours after being released on warning by court

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

The Grahamstown High Court has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for killing his 74-year-old mother. 

Kwanele Mqeni, 36, was sentenced on Friday. 

Mqeni was out on a warning on another separate matter for assaulting family members. 

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Mqeni killed his mother hours after being released from prison. 

Manatha said, in July 2019, Mqeni was arrested for assaulting family members at the Diphini locality in Mooiplaas Village, East London. 

"On 2 September 2019, his mother submitted a statement to the East London Magistrate's Court that her son be released out on warning.

"On the same night, after being released by the court, Mqeni stabbed his mother multiple times. His mother died on the scene.

"He also attacked his disabled older brother, who was rescued by community members," Manatha said. 

Related Links
KwaZulu-Natal man gets two life sentences for killing his in-laws with gun he stole from his dad
Father burnt, mom buried: Man arrested after allegedly confessing to killing parents
'My mother was a dead walking person' - Mpumalanga woman speaks out after sisters allegedly kill...
Read more on:
east londoncrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 861 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 212 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 2462 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 970 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

16h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
22.02
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.63
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.07
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.01)
Gold
1932.80
(+0.04)
Silver
26.89
(+0.09)
Platinum
905.74
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.35
(-3.20)
Palladium
2293.29
(+0.58)
All Share
53878.95
(-1.18)
Top 40
49720.42
(-1.19)
Financial 15
9476.32
(+0.17)
Industrial 25
72322.43
(-2.77)
Resource 10
54301.02
(+0.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo