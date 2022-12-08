Man sentenced to 24 years in jail for beating heavily pregnant girlfriend to death

A man from Nigel, Gauteng, has been found guilty of the brutal murder of his heavily pregnant girlfriend.

The man beat his girlfriend with a steel pipe before calling an ambulance for her.

After being found guilty, he was sentenced to 24 years imprisonment.

A man from Nigel has been sentenced to 24 years in jail after he beat his heavily pregnant girlfriend to death with a steel pipe.

Brian Thamsanqa Somfaka, 34, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday for sentencing after he was convicted of the murder in November.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Somfaka was found guilty of assaulting his 28-year-old girlfriend with a steel pipe on 21 August last year.

She was 38-weeks pregnant with their third child at the time.

Following the assault, Somfaka called an ambulance. His girlfriend was taken to Pholosong Hospital, where she later died as a result of the injuries.

"In aggravation of sentence, advocate Gerhard Maritz told the court that the deceased was assaulted for no reason in a very cruel manner with a pick, and she bled to death, even with the assistance of medical personnel," NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

READ | Celeb make-up artist girlfriend of cigarette boss found dead

"She was pregnant and defenceless against the attack. He further added that the accused showed no remorse for his actions."



The court also heard that Somfaka had seven previous convictions for attempted murder, assault, theft, and illegal possession of drugs.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela found that Somfaka showed no remorse and had even portrayed an arrogant attitude towards the deceased's family in court.

"He [Maumela] also added that it is not acceptable that one’s harsh upbringing gives them the right to abuse the rights of others and, in this case, to kill an innocent person," Mahanjana said.

"Moreover, the stream of previous convictions does not seem to have yielded any results."

The NPA said it welcomed the sentence and would also oppose an application for any leave to appeal.



