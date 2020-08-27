Man sentenced to 25 years for 'avenging' his father's death

The Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth sentenced Brandon Lucas, 36, to 25 years' imprisonment for the murder of Niftagudien Mallick in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth, in January 2019.

Lucas was convicted of murder after pleading guilty.

READ | 4 convicted for murder of Mooinooi same-sex couple whose bodies were burnt beyond recognition

On 20 January 2019, while Lucas was driving in Bell Road, Gelvandale, he spotted Mallick walking in the street with his wife. In his plea, he stated that he thought it was the ideal opportunity for him to avenge his father's death.

The deceased's son, Igsaan Mallick, was charged and acquitted for the murder of Lucas' father, Daniel Lucas, which occurred in February 2016.

Lucas got out of his car and approached the couple with a firearm in hand and fatally shot Mallick. He then went to the police station and handed himself over.

The deputy director of public prosecutions advocate Indra Goberdan commended the prosecutor and the investigating team on a job well executed.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.