Man sentenced to life for raping pregnant teen

A man has been sentenced for rape.
  • A KwaZulu-Natal man who raped a pregnant teenager has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
  • The teen lost her baby due to the extent of the injuries.
  • The convicted rapist, Mondli Kheswa, had tried to escape after bail was granted, but was later found.


A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Umzimkhulu Regional Court after raping and sexually assaulting a teenager.

Mondli Kheswa, 34, was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, five years imprisonment for kidnapping, five years for sexual assault and three years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Wednesday.

Gwala said the sentencing comes after the court heard how Kheswa kidnapped and brutally raped a teenager on 25 January 2016 at about 23:00.

He approached the sleeping 16-year-old girl at a house at Ngwagwane area in Intsikeni and abducted her.

READ | Tshwane doctor posing as gynaecologist on the run after patient accuses him of rape

Gwala said the victim was forcefully taken to the accused's house where she was assaulted and repeatedly raped.

"On 27 January 2016, she managed to escape and reported the matter to the elders who immediately took her to hospital."

Investigation

Gwala said Intsikeni police were alerted and a case was opened. The docket was transferred to the Kokstad Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit who took over the investigation.

"It was established that the victim was two months pregnant at the time, and she lost her baby due to the injuries that she had sustained. The accused was placed under arrest and tried in court."

She said he was granted bail, but when the matter was finalised in court in 2019, "he vanished".

"He has been on the run since then and was arrested again this year. He was held behind the bars and until he was sentenced. The sentences will run concurrently."

