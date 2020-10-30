1h ago

Man sentenced to life imprisonment after repeatedly raping a woman on her way to a prayer

Ntwaagae Seleka
A man has been sentenced for rape.
  • A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he repeatedly raped a 26-year-old woman two year ago.
  • On 13 June 2017, Happy Ndlovu from Noblehoek village in the Hlanganani policing area outside Giyani raped the woman first in the bushes and again at his home.
  • The victim was headed to a night prayer when she met Ndlovu.

The Waterval Regional Court has sentenced to life imprisonment a 35-year-old man for repeatedly raping a 26-year-old woman two years ago.

Happy Ndlovu from Noblehoek village in the Hlanganani policing area outside Giyani was sentenced on Friday.

On 13 June 2017, Ndlovu met with the victim about 19:00, she was intending to attend a night prayer at Babangu village.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said: "The night prayer was cancelled. However, the accused lied to the victim that the night prayer would be conducted. Ndlovu then waited with the victim until dusk. He later managed to convince the victim to accompany him to his place of residence.

Dragged

"While the two were walking to his home, Ndlovu dragged the victim to the nearby bushes and raped her. After raping the victim, he forced her to go to his home where he raped her again."

Ngoepe said a case of rape was immediately opened against Ndlovu and he was arrested.

Ndlovu has also been declared unfit to possess firearm.

