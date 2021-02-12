Man sentenced to life in prison for rape, kidnapping teen who rejected his advances

Lindokuhle Mlangeni was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and five years for kidnapping.

He raped and kidnapped an 18-year-old who was on her way back from work.

Mlangeni and the girl lived in the same neighbourhood.

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape and kidnapping of his 18-year-old neighbour who had rejected him.

Lindokuhle Mlangeni, 25, was also sentenced to five years for rape in the Verulam Regional Court on Tuesday. He was arrested in January 2019 after he raped the teen while she was on her way home from work.

"He forcefully grabbed her handbag and began professing his love for the young woman. He told her that he had been in love with her for years and wanted her to be his girlfriend. The victim told him she was not interested in him and demanded the return of her handbag," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

The girl rejected Mlangeni and he became aggressive and dragged her into the bushes and raped her.

"The victim screamed for help but her voice was not loud enough for anyone to come to her rescue. The accused threatened and dragged the victim to his home in the KwaBhanoyi area in Ndwedwe where he continued to rape her. He released her in the morning and instructed her not to tell anyone about the whole ordeal," Mbele said.

After being released, the girl reported the matter to the Ndwedwe police station, which resulted in the man's arrest.