1h ago

add bookmark

Man sentenced to life in prison for rape, kidnapping teen who rejected his advances

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has been sentenced for rape.
A man has been sentenced for rape.
iStock
  • Lindokuhle Mlangeni was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and five years for kidnapping.
  • He raped and kidnapped an 18-year-old who was on her way back from work.
  • Mlangeni and the girl lived in the same neighbourhood.

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape and kidnapping of his 18-year-old neighbour who had rejected him.

Lindokuhle Mlangeni, 25, was also sentenced to five years for rape in the Verulam Regional Court on Tuesday. He was arrested in January 2019 after he raped the teen while she was on her way home from work.

"He forcefully grabbed her handbag and began professing his love for the young woman. He told her that he had been in love with her for years and wanted her to be his girlfriend. The victim told him she was not interested in him and demanded the return of her handbag," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

The girl rejected Mlangeni and he became aggressive and dragged her into the bushes and raped her.

"The victim screamed for help but her voice was not loud enough for anyone to come to her rescue. The accused threatened and dragged the victim to his home in the KwaBhanoyi area in Ndwedwe where he continued to rape her. He released her in the morning and instructed her not to tell anyone about the whole ordeal," Mbele said.

After being released, the girl reported the matter to the Ndwedwe police station, which resulted in the man's arrest.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcourts
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 690 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 873 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 4224 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.66
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.23
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
17.72
(+0.08)
ZAR/AUD
11.32
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.03)
Gold
1818.23
(-0.44)
Silver
27.09
(+0.38)
Platinum
1221.50
(-0.40)
Brent Crude
60.84
(-0.54)
Palladium
2359.50
(+0.32)
All Share
66063.13
(+0.27)
Top 40
60599.05
(+0.30)
Financial 15
12762.53
(+2.44)
Industrial 25
89144.64
(+0.36)
Resource 10
62796.36
(-0.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo