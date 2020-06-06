54m ago

Man sets himself alight after family spat, walks into traffic

(Supplied by IPSS)
(Supplied by IPSS)
  • Distressed after an argument with his family, a 30-year-old man doused himself with a flammable substance and set himself on fire on Saturday night. 
  • He walked along the busy road in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, seemingly hoping a car would hit him as he burned. 
  • A passer-by spotted the horrific sight and called for help. 

A 30-year-old man suffered serious burns after pouring paraffin over himself and then walking down the road hoping a car would hit him. 

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said he seemed to have had an argument with his family before he took the drastic action. 

"The man proceeded to walk down the R102, seemingly in the hope of being struck by a passing vehicle," added Herbst.

A passer-by saw the man and called for help. 

IPSS conducted advanced life support on him as he had sustained critical burns to his entire body. 

He was taken to hospital for further treatment. 

The Reaction Unit of SA said it was told by a motorist, who had called them too, it appeared as if the man intended on stepping in front of an oncoming vehicle.

*The SA Depression and Anxiety Group's suicidal emergency line is 0800 567 567.

