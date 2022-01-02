11m ago

Man shot by cops after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death, and then removing her intestines

Lwandile Bhengu
A man was shot after he allegedly tried to attack police officers.
A man was shot after he allegedly tried to attack police officers.
A KwaZulu-Natal man was shot dead after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, gutted her open, and then removed the intestines on New Year's Day. 

The incident happened on Saturday at the girlfriend's cottage in Amaoti, north of Durban. 

According to the spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Grace Langa, the man was shot after he allegedly tried to attack police officers when they arrived on scene.

Officers found the man cutting the woman open. He died at the scene.

"The boyfriend, who is now deceased, was reported to the police, and when police arrived at the girlfriend's cottage, they found him busy cutting the girlfriend's body, opening her stomach and taking out the intestines as if he was conducting the postmortem," Langa said. 

The man, aged 34, is said to have been visiting the woman at the cottage she was renting.

Langa said they were still trying to identify the victim.

"We found the lady's bank cards, with no identity document number. The family is not known as we could not identify the woman. Investigations are continuing," she said. 

Three 9mm empty cartridges and a knife were recovered at the scene. 

Read more on:
kwazulu-natalcrime
