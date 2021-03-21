58m ago

Man shot dead at Joburg shopping centre

Sesona Ngqakamba
A man has been shot dead in a car at a Joburg shopping centre.
iStock
  • The man was found dead in his car at a shopping centre in Westonaria.
  • Police say the motive is unknown. 
  • According to a witness, the suspect believed to have shot the man drove away in a silver grey vehicle. 

Police are investigating the circumstances which led to the death of a man found shot in his car in Westonaria, west of Gauteng on Saturday. 

According to ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak, paramedics responded to the scene at a shopping centre where they found the man, believed to be in his 30s, inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

"Upon assessment, they found that he had sustained several gunshot wounds. Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene," Vermaak said. 

Police were also on the scene, ER24 said.

Spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed the incident, saying the motive was unknown. 

Makhubele said according to a witness, the suspect got into a silver grey vehicle which was parked near the victim's car and sped off.

No arrests had been made, he added. 

Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
