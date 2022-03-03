Man shot dead at point blank range in Sandton shopping centre

A 45-year-old man was gunned down at a shopping centre in Sandton on Wednesday.

According to police, the man was at The MARC when an unknown car approached him.

"It is reported that the victim was shot by unknown occupants of a white VW Jetta at The MARC mall shopping centre. The circumstances that led to this incident are unknown at this stage as police investigations continue," said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

In a chilling video, the man can be seen walking near the mall entrance in the covered parking area when a white car pulls up next to him and opens fire from the passenger side.



The man falls to the ground, and before the car speeds off, more shots are fired at his lifeless body.

Although the man was yet to be identified, social media users took to Twitter on Wednesday sharing the video and identifying the man as a rap artist and producer.

Sello urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111.