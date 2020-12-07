Man shot dead during high-speed chase with cops on N1

One person has been shot and killed during a high-speed chase with police on the N1 on Monday morning.

According to a preliminary police investigation, Lyttelton SAPS spotted a silver Mazda double-cab bakkie that was similar to one that had reportedly been used to commit house break-ins in Doringkloof.

"The members attempted to conduct a stop-and-search, but the vehicle sped off; a high-speed car chase ensued along the N1 highway. One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the members; back-up was summoned," said Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela.

The car, with three occupants, was cut off near the Atterbury off-ramp and two of the occupants were arrested while the third died on the scene.

"Inside the suspects' vehicle housebreaking equipment and an unlicensed firearm were recovered. On further investigation it was discovered that the vehicle utilised by the suspects had been reported stolen," said Makhubela.

The men are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and housebreaking equipment.