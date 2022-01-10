Man shot dead in his home in KwaZulu-Natal

A man has been shot dead in his home in Verulam, KZN.

The 33-year-old was at home when a gunman shot him in the head.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

A KwaZulu-Natal man was shot and killed at his home in the Ezakheni area in Verulam on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said they were investigating a case of murder.

"Police officers received a complaint of a shooting in the Ezakheni area. It is alleged that the 33-year-old victim was at his place of residence when he was accosted by an unknown gunman, who fatally shot him in the head and fled the scene," she said.

"The victim was declared dead on the scene."

Gwala said the motive for the attack was unknown and that Verulam police were investigating.

