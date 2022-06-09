Man shot dead inside Tashas Rosebank while waiting for his order

A man was shot dead at a restaurant in Rosebank Mall on Thursday morning.

A source told News24 that the man ordered food at Tashas restaurant and sat down to wait for the order when gunmen approached him and shot him.

"Two men who were wearing masks alighted from a car and walked to Tashas."

"I have been told that the deceased was waiting for his order when the gunmen arrived," the source said.

The source added:

I heard three gunshots. After shooting him, the gunmen walked away.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

There were other patrons in the restaurant at the time and they ran for cover.

Another source claimed the gunmen ran, and later walked, to their getaway car on the other side of the mall.

"I thought they were customers from the mall. I didn't see a gun in their possession as their hands were inside their jackets' pockets," he said.

Police are at the scene and have not yet commented on the incident.

This is a developing story. More to follow.





